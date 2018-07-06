Police have closed the southbound lanes of East Marginal Way South between 14th Avenue S and Ellis Avenue S near the north end of Boeing Field.

The road closure is related to a man shooting his wife in Shoreline early Thursday morning. King County Sheriff Ryan Abbott says police spotted the man’s vehicle and followed him to East Marginal Way South where he was taken into custody.

UPDATE: Northbound is open! East Marginal Way South is still blocked to all southbound traffic at Ellis Ave S. Use alternate routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 7, 2018

The man’s wife was shot in the leg and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

There is still a heavy police presence at the scene, use alternate routes if traveling in the area.

