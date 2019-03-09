The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether distraction played a role in a crash that killed one man riding in a hotel shuttle bus in SeaTac.

A preliminary report from the NTSB says the sheriff's office requested cellphone record for the driver of a BMW and the driver of a Martiott Hotel shuttle.

The crash happened on International Boulevard and South 176th Street in July. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Cindi Sampson said the shuttle bus was driving northbound on International Boulevard when a black BMW traveling southbound crossed over the median and hit the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Bryan R. Panzanaro of Peekskill, New York, was killed.

Both drivers and the seven remaining shuttle passengers received injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The shuttle was being operated by Town Park LLC, which is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The driver had a commercial driver's license at the time of the crash, even though one was not required, according to the NTSB.

The crash remains under investigation as the NTSB focuses on determining the probable cause. The intent is to issue safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes in the future.