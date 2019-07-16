All lanes of northbound I-5 near 145th Street in Shoreline are blocked following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

Three vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved and there is at least one injury, according to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash attempted to flee, but was later caught, according to Trooper Johnson.

Traffic is being rerouted at the King County Metro bus base.

As of 6:15 a.m., there was a one-mile backup heading northbound, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. However, there is a six-mile backup in the southbound lanes. WSDOT suspected that was due to drivers slowing down to look at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.