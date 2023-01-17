Southbound I-405 near Bothell reopens over 6 hours after man fatally struck by semi-truck

BOTHELL, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Bothell reopened Tuesday morning, more than six hours after a driver involved in another collision was struck and killed by a passing motorist.
Washington State Trooper Kelsey Harding said the deadly collision happened along I-405 just north of State Route 527 at about 4:30 a.m. A 41-year-old man from Everett originally exited his car after a previous collision along the highway and was struck by a passing semi-truck, Harding said. There were six vehicles involved in the deadly collision.
The southbound lanes of I-405 were fully blocked for over six hours until the highway reopened after 10:30 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol said there are no criminal charges as of now.
