Heavy snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass causes temporary issues, offers long-term benefits

I-90 was closed on both sides for hours Saturday due to multiple collisions, but experts say the heavy snowfall might help during dry season

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — 14 inches of new snow fell over Snoqualmie Pass Saturday night, marking the 9th snowiest winter in 20 years. It also caused more traffic woes on Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

It was clear day on Sunday heading from Seattle to Snoqualmie Pass. As the drive continued, a wintery mix in North Bend quickly turns to snow and snarled traffic near the Summit.

“I drive at least 10 miles an hour slower, we did see a couple rigs, one that passed me, it looked like he spun out and went into the road,” said Larry Huffman who was driving on the pass.

On Saturday, both sides of I-90 were closed for several hours due to multiple collisions. On Sunday, KING 5 crews saw more of the same, with state troopers responding to a handful of vehicles going off the road.

WSDOT's Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account tweeted out Sunday morning the pass had 14 inches of new snow overnight, moving it to 9th place for the snowiest winters of the two decades. Experts said the historic amount of snow western Washington’s been receiving may be a hazard for drivers but could make a difference during the fire season.

"This could hopefully help build the snowpack, so we have more of those reserves coming into our dry season," said University of Washington Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco.

Bumbaco said snowfall this late into the year isn’t unusual. She said snowpack usually peaks statewide in the beginning of April, and there have been several years where heavy snowfall continues in the mountains throughout the month.