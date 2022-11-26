Apple Cup attendees expecting heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass for return travel

Heavy snow is expected on Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, as many people from Western Washington will be returning from the Apple Cup in Pullman.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Ken Cardwell and his family drove from Sammamish to Pullman to attend the Apple Cup, ready to cheer on the Washington State Cougars as they host the Washington Huskies. They say the drive there was easy, but Cardwell and his family are preparing for the heavy snow expected on the pass Sunday.

“That would be the band warming up in the background, I apologize,” laughed Ken Cardwell, as he zoomed with KING 5 from Martin Stadium in Pullman.

“We're going to get up tomorrow morning and kind of check out the conditions,” said Cardwell. “But we're planning for a long day.”

They have four-wheel drive, and plan to take all precautions.

“When you go to school here or have gone to school over here, you make that trek so often, it's just take your time and be prepared,” said Cardwell of the drive between western Washington and Pullman.

A similar message was shared by Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Thorson.

“Increase your following distance between your car and the car in front of you, so in case you need to stop, you have extra room,” said Trooper Thorson.

Thorson also said to pack up water, blankets, and anything else you may need in a snowstorm.

“Bring chains,” said Thorson. “You may get up to the mountain pass and there may be chains required, and if you don’t have them, you may be stuck there.”

For fans like Cardwell, they are making plans for a safe drive Sunday and hoping for their team to take the win at the Apple Cup.

“Being able to have this game here in Martin Stadium is always fun,” said Cardwell. “So, hoping for a good game and hoping everybody gets home safely.”