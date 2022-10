WSP Trooper Rick Johnson says a tow truck has been called but to expect an extended closure.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A semi-truck has rolled over and blocked the southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Interstate 405 on-ramp Wednesday afternoon.

#ClosureAlert SB I-5 to NB 405 is fully blocked due to this rolled over semi. Minor injuries. Tow has been called but expect an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/J3jMosZFji — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 26, 2022

Drivers will have to seek alternate routes until the closure can be reopened.

Only minor injuries have been reported.