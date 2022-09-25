Overnight Lower Arrivals Drive closures coming to Sea-Tac Airport this week

The Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until 7 a.m.

SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit.

Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until 7 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Thursday. A single lane closure will continue until 8:30 a.m. each day.

SEA said traffic will be diverted to Upper Departures Drive and that drivers should expect additional traffic congestion.

During the closure periods, courtesy vehicles, such as hotel and parking shuttles, will be relocated to the northeast ground transportation lot on the first floor of the airport parking garage, according to SEA.

Single lane closures will continue Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 1 from midnight every night until 8:30 a.m. near the entrance of Lower Arrivals Drive.

The closures mark the final stage of the project to demolish the ramp. The demolition of the ramp is part of future work to reduce congestion and queuing, according to SEA. Crews will eventually add additional lanes for more direct access to parking, taxis and more transit improvements. Work is expected to begin in mid to late 2023.

SEA asks drivers to pay attention to directional signage and said staff will be available for assistance in and around the terminal.