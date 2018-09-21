The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close the northbound lanes of State Route 99 in Seattle this weekend. Crews will be doing tunnel-related work and installing sign structures over the highway.

The northbound lanes will close from South Spokane Street to the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel starting at 9 p.m. Friday, September 21. The roadway is scheduled to reopen Monday, September 24 at 5 a.m.

Also see | Seattle tunnel set to open early 2019

The closure includes the northbound SR 99 on-ramp at South Royal Brougham Way. However, WSDOT says the on-ramp will reopen late Saturday night ahead of the Seattle Seahawks home opener on Sunday.

WSDOT says drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to plan their trip before leaving.

© 2018 KING