Rolling slowdowns planned on northbound I-5 near King-Pierce county line Wednesday

WSDOT crews plan to remove trees damaged by a fire near the King-Pierce county line Wednesday. Drivers should plan for delays in the area.

Drivers traveling along northbound I-5 near the King-Pierce county line should prepare for possible delays Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews will be removing trees previously damaged by a fire. The WSDOT said “several” rolling slowdowns are planned, which include “total traffic stops.”

Crews plan to begin working at 10 a.m.

The WSDOT said crews “do a lot of work at night. However, tree removal must be done during daylight hours for safety reasons.”

Work is expected to be completed Wednesday.