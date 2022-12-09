Northbound I-5 to close overnight in Everett this weekend

WSDOT said there will also be 30 one or two-lane closures in both directions of I-5 and shoulder closures throughout the repair work.

EVERETT, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for northbound I-5 closures between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday into Monday. The 12th Street bridge will also be closed during the repair work.

WSDOT said there will also be 30, one or two-lane closures in both directions of I-5, as well as shoulder closures, throughout the repair work.

Traffic will be diverted to Marine View Drive and State Route 529.

WSDOT said the northbound closure will allow crews to repair a girder on the 12th Street bridge, which was damaged in September 2021.

In September 2021, an excavator hauled on the back of a truck struck the bridge, damaging the girder that supports it. WSDOT closed the eastbound lane of the bridge, reducing it to a single lane to reduce weight.

Around 280 vehicles travel across the bridge on any given day, including traffic from Everett’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to WSDOT.

Drivers can find information on current road conditions at wsdot.com/travel. WSDOT said completion of the repair work is weather dependent.