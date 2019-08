Eastbound State Route 512 in Parkland was closed for hours Monday morning after a semi-truck caught fire.

Calls to 911 of a truck on fire began coming in around 2 a.m., according to law enforcement. The truck crashed near Portland Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but did not have major injuries, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The roadway began to reopen around 7 a.m.