Seattle firefighters battling 'fully engulfed' vacant building along Lake City Way

Lake City Way is completely blocked in both directions between NE 143rd Street to NE 137th Street. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Fire crews are on the scene of a "fully engulfed" vacant building along Lake City Way in north Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted about the fire just after 6:30 a.m. Friday. The fire has fully engulfed the vacant building in the 14000 block of Lake City Way.

Lake City Way is completely blocked in both directions between NE 143rd Street to NE 137th Street. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Seattle fire said firefighters are in a defensive position and that the building's roof collapsed.

Seattle fire is also advising nearby residents to close doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation. Seattle Public Utilities has also been called to the scene due to a risk of flooding due to water runoff.

.@SeattleFire activity blocking all NB and SB lane of Lake City Way from NE 143rd St to NE 137th St. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yaoGCtU0b7 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.