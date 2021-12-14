Icy roads cause dozens of crashes around western Washington Tuesday morning

The Washington State Patrol responded to 95 crashes in Pierce and Thurston counties by 9:15 a.m. Tuesday due to icy and slick roads.

SEATTLE — Dozens of crashes were reported across western Washington during the morning commute due to icy and slick roads Tuesday.

Roads across the region were near or below freezing Tuesday morning, with black ice reported in some areas. The National Weather Service warned drivers to use caution during the morning commute, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said the freezing temperatures overnight created dangerous driving conditions in Pierce and Thurston counties.

Reyer said troopers in Pierce and Thurston counties had responded to 95 crashes by 9:15 a.m. Thirty-two of those crashes were in Thurston County and 63 were in Pierce County.

Multiple crashes were reported on State Route 507 and State Route 510 due to icy roads. Reyer said no injuries from those crashes have been reported at this time.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews around Tacoma pre-treated roads overnight. However, WSDOT said it was “a tough go between Lacey and Tacoma” and reported multiple crashes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16.

The Puyallup School District warned parents and students of icy road conditions, saying some bus routes “may experience minor delays.” The Bethel School District is also on a two-hour delayed start Tuesday due to “deteriorating road conditions.”