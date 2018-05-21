Washington Department of Transportation will close approximately five miles of Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass for rock blasting this week.

The closures will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and last about an hour.

Eastbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 56 near Gold Creek, and westbound drivers will be stopped at milepost 61 near the Price Creek area.

WSDOT says drivers may also experience backups and delays from Monday, May 21 through Thursday, May 24 because of multiple work zones between North Bend and Ellensburg.

To keep up with work on Snoqualmie Pass, you can check out the WSDOT website here.

