The eastbound and westbound I-90 ramp to northbound I-405 has reopened in Bellevue after hay spilled on the roadway.

The hay is from an overturned truck, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

There is still some residual hay on the side of the road, which WSDOT says it will clean up at a later time. In the meantime, drivers are advised to keep flammable items and cigarettes inside their cars.

The roadway was blocked for less than an hour during the morning commute.