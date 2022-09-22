All I-90 WB lanes through Mercer Island to close this weekend

Drivers will need to use Interstate 405 or State Route 520 to go around or cross Lake Washington this weekend.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Expect delays coming into Seattle from the Eastside this weekend.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed west of Island Crest Way from 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, September 26. People will need to use Interstate 405 to go around Lake Washington or take State Route 520 to cross the lake.

During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will replace an expansion joint that connects the bridge to Mercer Island.

The closure will start with westbound I-90 reduced to one lane on Mercer Island at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22. All lanes will then close at 10 a.m. Friday. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, September 26. The on-ramp from West Mercer Way will remain open to westbound I-90 during the closure.

The closure coincides with a Seattle Seahawks home game on Sunday and the University of Washington Huskies at home on Saturday.

"Closures during large events are not ideal, but in this case, it can’t be avoided," WSDOT Project Engineer Shawn Wendt said.

“We have been trying to schedule this work for several months, but supply chain issues have pushed us back into September, and we need to finish the project this fall while there is still good weather to allow the concrete to cure,” Wendt said. “This expansion joint is old and needs to be replaced. If it were to break, that would require an emergency repair that could affect peak traffic periods. By scheduling the work and announcing it ahead of time, people have an opportunity to plan around it.”