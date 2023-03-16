I-90 eastbound closed near Easton after fatal collision

EASTON, Wash. — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed at Cabin Creek after a serious collision early Thursday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.
The closure at milepost 63 was first reported just after 1:45 a.m., and the entire roadway remains closed as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Milepost 63 is about 10 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass.
No information was available on when the closure might be re-opened, but the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account said there will be an update at 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.