I-90 fully closed east of North Bend after multi-semi collisions

SEATTLE — Both directions of Interstate 90 closed Wednesday morning east of North Bend after a multi-vehicle crash involving semis.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 9 a.m. that multiple collisions in both directions led to the closure westbound at milepost 32 and eastbound at milepost 37.

WSP is still working to determine the number of vehicles involved, but said a trooper in a patrol vehicle was struck by two other vehicles.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to take some time to clear and officials are asking for patience from drivers. The Washington State Department of Transport is also asking drivers to consider alternate routes to get across the state.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

With snow and freezing rain in the forecast overnight into Friday, traffic impacts are expected to continue across the region over the next 24 hours.

Drivers are especially encouraged to delay or avoid travel overnight Thursday into Friday, when freezing rain is most likely to create hazardous conditions.

Travelers should check current road conditions in their area or where they plan to travel before hitting the road. Here are a few places to start that search:

