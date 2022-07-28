x
Truck fire blocking all SB I-5 lanes near Mercer Street

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted fire crews are on the scene.

SEATTLE — A truck fire is blocking all lanes on southbound Interstate 5, just north of Mercer Street near Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.

The truck was carrying propane and oxygen tanks, according to Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the closure just after 1 p.m. 

Fire crews are on the scene. However, crews have limited access to hydrants and have requested water trucks from the Seattle Department of Transportation and Boeing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

