The Tacoma Dome is set to open its doors for its first major concert after months of renovation. It's opening with a bang by having Drake and Migos come to town Thursday evening.

As part of the “Aubrey & The Three Migos” nationwide tour, one of the most popular hip-hop artists and group will be in Tacoma to put on a show for 19,000 fans.

It’s not just the talent that will be showing off Thursday night, but the Tacoma Dome itself. Tom Alexander, the booking manager for the Dome, said every seat inside has been replaced, as well as new concessions, additional bathrooms, and a new food selection.

“I think the biggest thing here will be the comfortable seats,” Alexander said.

RELATED: Tacoma Dome reopens after $30 million renovation

“When they go to their seat, if they’re on the 100 level, they’ll automatically notice six more inches of leg room,” he said. “And there’s no more aluminum benches upstairs - so everyone actually gets their own seat to sit in.”

There will also be more parking.

One of the bigger complaints from Tacoma Dome attendees in the past was the lack of bathrooms. People spent more time waiting in line than enjoying the show. Alexander said they added new 70 new toilets for the women’s restrooms.

“It just makes for a better experience when you’re not waiting in line to use the bathroom,” he said.

Thursday’s concert is the first of many big name events and artists coming to the Dome, and with KeyArena closing for its own renovations, Alexander hopes more people will want to check out the Dome.

“We’re excited to give people a reason to come here, and if they’ve never been to the Tacoma Dome before we want them to be excited to come.”

© 2018 KING