Rising gas prices threatening Arlington family farm

The gas price increases will likely make their way to your dinner table.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Diesel is the lifeblood of a family farm. It's what makes them run.

As Andrew Albert gassed up his tractor at his Arlington farm, Andrew's Hay, the hum of the pump made a troubling sound.

"All I hear is cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching," he chuckled.

Albert laughed, but diesel prices on the farm have nearly quadrupled since two years ago. He's now spending about $4,000 a week for fuel alone.

"Honestly, I don't like to look," he said. "I let my wife pay the bill."

Fuel prices have pushed the cost of fertilizer up as well.

All that combined with increased labor costs and supply chain issues have Albert worried he may not even break even this year on certain crops.

"There's only so much you can trim on a farm before you start sacrificing the quality of your crops and your animals," he said.

Albert works to keep his prices down by selling direct to the public, but for the most part, all of the cost increases will be passed along to consumers when they sit down at the dinner table.

"The buyers are gonna be forced to pay that, and the cost just keeps moving down the chain," he said.

The National Grocers Association recently announced skyrocketing fuel prices will likely lead to higher prices along the supply chain due to increased farming and transportation costs, further exacerbating the existing factors that have been driving inflation.

At Albert's farm, another fuel delivery came Wednesday, another 400 gallons. That worked out to about $1,500.

Albert could feel the situation draining the farm his family has run for three generations. He just hoped his family isn't left running on empty.