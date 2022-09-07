Marysville gas station offers lower prices on weekend amid rising costs

M&M Mart is giving back to its customers on weekends with reduced fuel prices.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — One family-owned gas station in Marysville is trying to give their customers some relief on the weekends by keeping their gas prices nearly a dollar cheaper than the state’s average.

M&M Mart, just off Smokey Point Boulevard in Marysville, is in the business of keeping their customers happy.



"Cheapest in the area for sure, absolutely it's great they do it every weekend to it's awesome," said one M&M Food Mart customer.

This station is offering gas at a lower cost on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as prices average more than five dollars in Washington state, according to AAA.



"We're giving it at $4.44 right now, so almost a dollar cheaper than average,” said Kumar Mehta.

Mehta and his father have owned the business since October of last year. He said they moved from India to the United States in 2016 and have always wanted to run a business together they could be proud of, that helps the community that has embraced them.



"All my residential customers, they are more like family to me," said Mehta.