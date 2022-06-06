No end in sight? Average gas prices in Seattle rose nearly 57 cents in one month

GasBuddy said prices in Seattle are 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Gasoline prices continue to soar in Seattle and across western Washington.

In the last week, average gas prices in Seattle have risen 15.9 cents per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of 775 stations in the city. That puts the city's average at $5.48 per gallon.

Gas prices in Seattle are 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.78 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The average price to fill up on June 6, 2021, was $3.70 per gallon.

Just last month, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area hit $5 for the first time, according to AAA.

Price reports from GasBuddy show the cheapest gas station in Seattle was $4.89 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive station was at $6.29 per gallon.

Neighboring areas are experiencing a meteoric rise in prices, too. Tacoma's average gas price reached $5.40 per gallon Sunday. That's up 19.2 cents per gallon from last week's mark.

Yakima's gas prices are 23.5 cents per gallon more expensive than last week, putting the city's average price at $5.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy said the lowest fuel price in Washington state was at a station offering $4.69 per gallon of gas.

Nationally, the average price of gas has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last seven days. Now the average sits at $4.85 per gallon.

The national average skyrocketed 56.0 cents per gallon in the last month and is $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago.