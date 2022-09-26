Gas prices rise in Washington, nationally after lengthy period of decline

National prices rose slightly after a consistent decline, but Washington's average gallon of gas still costs much more than the national average.

SEATTLE — After 14 weeks of decline, gas prices rose once again in Washington this week, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 stations nationwide.

The average price for a gallon of gas in King County Monday was $4.828, with Pierce County coming just below that at $4.696. Some counties like Lewis have average prices coming in above $5.

The Seattle-Bellevue-Everett metro area had an average gas price of $5.10, up from $4.83 a week ago, per AAA. Tacoma was slightly below that at $4.96 a gallon Monday, up from $4.57.

"This is honestly one of the reasons I'm thinking that do I really need to be living in the city when it is so expensive," said Kumail Ally from a Seattle gas station.

Washington's average gas price still comes in well above the national average at just over $4.70 a gallon, per GasBuddy. AAA's average price tracker has Washington at $4.92 a gallon, up nearly 30 cents over last week's figure.

The national average has risen 2.3 cents from a week ago to $3.67 per gallon.

The national average price Monday is down 17.5 cents from a month ago, but still is up nearly 50 cents over this time last year.

Diesel's price nationally has declined 5.1 cents in the last week to $4.88 a gallon.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career."

Crude oil prices continue to slide as interest rates are raised, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 59 cents to $78.15 a gallon.