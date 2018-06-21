Expect backups and delays if you plan on taking eastbound I-90 in Seattle this weekend.

The Washington Department of Transportation will close all but two eastbound lanes near the I-90 Mount Baker Tunnel from 7 p.m. Friday until Sunday at noon. Crews will be replacing the old drainage covers with permanent seals that can withstand the weight of vehicles.

In addition to the lane closures, WSDOT says the north and southbound Rainier Avenue South on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. The north and southbound on-ramps will close again from 7 p.m. Saturday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend’s work is part of a larger $21.7 million project on I-90.

Other traffic alerts drivers should be aware of this weekend:

- Southbound SR 99 in Seattle to close Friday night into Sunday

- Westbound US 2 trestle closed this weekend for road work

- Lower Spokane St. Bridge to West Seattle closed for emergency repairs

© 2018 KING