EB I-90 closed fully after semi-truck car hauler catches fire

No timetable was given for reopening the roadway.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed fully near Cle Elum after a semi-truck car hauler caught fire Wednesday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

At 12:49 p.m., the WSP District 6 PIO shared a social media post indicating that there were no injuries, but that the roadway would be closed for the time being.

The closure point is at exit 85.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.