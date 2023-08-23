x
EB I-90 closed fully after semi-truck car hauler catches fire

No timetable was given for reopening the roadway.
Credit: WSDOT
A car fire blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum causing a back-up Aug. 23, 2023.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed fully near Cle Elum after a semi-truck car hauler caught fire Wednesday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

At 12:49 p.m., the WSP District 6 PIO shared a social media post indicating that there were no injuries, but that the roadway would be closed for the time being.

The closure point is at exit 85.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

