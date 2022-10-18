Crash, car fires close multiple eastbound I-90 lanes near Bellevue Way

Multiple lanes of eastbound I-90 are closed near Bellevue Way due to a multi-vehicle crash. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Multiple lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 closed Monday morning due to a "serious" multi-vehicle crash near Bellevue Way.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash on the East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue around 7:15 a.m.

The crash initially closed all eastbound lanes for just under an hour, but traffic slowly started to get by the crash on the left shoulder before 8:15 a.m. All but one lane reopened to traffic just before 9:30 a.m.

The WSDOT opened the HOV lane to all drivers around 8:35 a.m. while crews were clearing the scene, but the lane was switched back to HOV-only about an hour later.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and two of the vehicles caught fire.

The Bellevue Fire Department tweeted a video showing thick smoke billowing from the car on fire while crews attempted to put the fire out. The fire was under control around 7:35 a.m.

The WSDOT said just around 9:30 a.m. that the backup from the crash was about 4 miles long and extended all the way to Seattle. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and plan for delays.

The Bellevue Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are currently unknown. Two other people involved in the crash were not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.