SEATTLE — Crews are preparing to make emergency repairs on Seattle's Aurora Bridge after inspectors found deterioration of steel over the weekend.

The southbound lanes of State Route 99 over the bridge are down to one lane from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. The closure is needed before repairs can begin Thursday night.

The right lane of southbound SR 99 will remain closed this week.

Inspectors identified a number of issues they were concerned about during a 32-hour routine inspection of the 1930's era bridge in September. During the follow-up inspection this past weekend, crews found corrosion and several cracks on a steel stringer.

Stringers run the length of the bridge and support the weight of traffic.

Mark Gaines, state bridge inspector for Washington State Department of Transportation, said crews noticed about a half-inch collapse of the outside stringer, which promoted the lane closure.

Gaines said bridges are built to last at least 75 years. The Aurora Bridge is almost 90 years old.

Drivers should plan for delays, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes if traveling toward downtown Seattle through Fremont and Wallingford.