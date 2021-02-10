Semi-truck crash closes all lanes of northbound I-5 near SR 599

TUKWILA, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed just north of State Route 599 in Tukwila due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash at milepost 157 at 9 a.m.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rich Johnson said the semi-truck hit the I-5 barrier. At least one minor injury was reported.
The WSDOT said northbound traffic is being diverted onto SR 599 while the WSP investigates. The WSDOT reported a 6-mile backup just before 10 a.m.
Johnson said drivers should expect a “lengthy closure.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
