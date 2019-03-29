DUPONT, Wash. — Traffic troubles near Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) are nothing new, but in recent years backups on I-5 have triggered problems in nearby communities. The gridlock has been so bad at times officials are worried emergency vehicles won’t be able to get around.

City leaders in DuPont said part of the problem has to do with geography and topography.

“We are an island. There's Puget Sound, there's the Nisqually River, and then there's the federal property that surrounds the rest of the area," explained DuPont Police Chief Douglas Newman.

With so many borders limiting how you can get in and out of the city, it isn’t the best detour route when things are bad on I-5. When an Amtrak train derailed near DuPont in 2017, drivers quickly found out how bad the backups can get.

It's a problem that repeats every time there's a big crash around the city and leaders became concerned the gridlock was putting people in danger.

“This problem is not a problem for the 9,600 people that live in DuPont, it's a challenge for the region,” said Mayor Mike Courts.

To help alleviate the problem, the city started a new partnership with JBLM, the Washington State Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Transportation to manage the incidents differently and keep drivers on the move.

“We have different traffic control points within the city that we identified as choke points,” explained Sergeant Mike Cummings.

There's no specific way city leaders will handle future traffic incidents, but said they plan to utilize signage, traffic controls, and possibly even opening roads controlled by the military.

“JBLM police have offered to give us routes that will alleviate some issues within DuPont, which quite frankly is a lifesaver for us,” Chief Newman said.

Drivers might have to change old habits of exiting I-5 at DuPont when things get bad on the freeway.

“Our message is not 'stay out of DuPont,' that is not our message. Our message is 'know before you go and be prepared, you may want to find an alternate route,” Chief Newman said. “DuPont may not be your best option because once you’re in, you’re locked in.”