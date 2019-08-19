The driver of a semi-truck that caught fire while traveling on eastbound State Route 512 in Parkland told police he lost control when a tire blew out.

The truck, the driver told police, struck a jersey barrier, damaging the front axle. The axle dragged along the pavement, creating sparks that ignited the fire, the driver said.

The Washington State Patrol is working to confirm the driver's report.

Eastbound State Route 512 near Parkland was closed for hours Monday morning after a semi-truck caught fire.

Calls to 911 of a truck on fire began coming in around 2 a.m., according to law enforcement. The truck crashed near Portland Avenue.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.