Bellevue officer battling life-threatening injuries after motorcycle struck by car

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue police officer is battling life-threatening injuries in the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a motorcycle on Monday morning.

Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell said a 34-year-old officer was traveling northbound on Bellevue Way on a motorcycle when he was struck by a white sedan. The officer was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the occupants in the sedan were not injured, Barnwell said.

Barnwell said the collision will cause a long-term closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of Bellevue Way. The northbound closure will start at Wolverine Way, while the southbound closure will begin at SE 8th Street, he said. Drivers should prepare for alternate routes as closures could last for "several hours."

A 34-YO Bellevue motorcycle officer was seriously injured during a collision Monday AM in the 500 Blk Bellevue Way SE. The officer was traveling northbound on Bell Way when a white car struck the motorcycle. The officer was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/JJMCisVMGF — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) November 21, 2022

Investigators do not have many details on what led up to the serious collision. The Washington State Patrol is at the scene investigating.

