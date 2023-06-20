All lanes of westbound SR 18 blocked near Maple Valley after semi-truck crash

A backup of 2.5 miles already has formed, and WSDOT says there is no timetable for reopening the roadway.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — All lanes of State Route 18 westbound just east of 256th Street in Maple Valley are blocked after a crash involving a semi truck Tuesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said in a tweet Tuesday that a stolen box truck used the median turnaround from eastbound on SR 18 before being struck by a semi-truck traveling westbound.

The driver of the stolen box truck was ejected in the collision, and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson said.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder and emergency crews are on scene, but the back-up is 2.5 miles according to WSDOT.

There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

WSDOT also warns drivers that westbound Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane between Preston and Issaquah, meaning travelers should be prepared for delays on both SR 18 and I-90.