AMBER Alert issued for 3-month-old baby boy out of Yakima

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 3-month-old boy out of Yakima.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a 3-month-old child and a 29-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, Oct.19 2021 at about 9 p.m., Yakima Police Department dispatchers received a 911 call from Yesenia Mesta, who was reporting a domestic incident with the father of her child.

Mesta reported that she and her 3-month-old-child were in a vehicle with 30-year-old Rene Avila Baeza. Mesta had an open line with dispatch, and there were sounds of a serious argument taking place between Mesta nd Baeza, police said.

Police said there is a valid and served DV no contact order between Mesta and Baeza, and there is also an outstanding warrant for his arrest police said.

Yakima Police Officers located the vehicle and attempted and tried to stop it, but Baeza drove away and and officers chased him.

Baeza is described as a white man, 5'9" tall, 160 pounds, with black hair brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

Mesta is described as a white woman, 5' 1' tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos on her neck and face. Her child is Alizario Baeza has brown eyes, and brown hair and weighs about 23 pounds, police said.

Baeza was las seen driving a 2002 Honda Civic with with Washington license plate No. CAL0420, police said.

If you have any information you are urged to call 911 or contact the Yakima Police Department at 509 457-0207.