State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm

WSP reminded drivers to remain cautious while some areas of western Washington reach temperatures above freezing causing a thaw while some areas remain icy.

SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt.

For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined KING 5 Saturday morning to give drivers safety reminders.

Whether roads are icy or have water over them, Harding said it's best to avoid travel, if possible, but if you have to be on the road - take it slow and leave extra distance between other vehicles.

Harding said troopers responded to 96 crashes in King County, 66 in Pierce County and 54 in Snohomish County on Friday alone.

Whatcom County has been inundated with collisions, spin outs, and trees over the roadway due to freezing rain throughout the day. Huge shoutout to Aaron Wright who is a Skagit County resident that stopped to assist a Trooper with a downed tree blocking NB I 5 as he and his family — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) December 24, 2022

A WSP trooper's patrol car was hit by two cars on Thursday night while they were at a crash scene.

Harding told KING 5 that Trooper's injuries were minor but they will be feeling body soreness for several days after the impact of the crash.