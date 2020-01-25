REDMOND, Wash. — Seattle is synonymous with technology. However, within that world, there is a small percentage of women who have been able to breakthrough as successful entrepreneurs. That's why a special summit called Women in Cloud was created to inspire our sisters, mothers, and daughters.

The Women in Cloud Summit is a one-day event that helps female entrepreneurs in tech connect with people in business from all over the world.

It was co-founded by Chaitra Vedullapalli who believes accessibility to business leaders is the key to the success of a female founder. Vedullapalli is also an entrepreneur and business owner.

Her company Meylah is an eCommerce platform that helps enterprise companies build stronger relationships with their partners and create a thriving ecosystem. Vedullapalli is also helping to build partners in mentorship with the summit.

Along with Vedullapalli, Women in Cloud was brought to Microsoft by Gavriella Schuster. She is the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Partner organization.

Gavriella is a huge supporter and the executive sponsor of the Women in Cloud organization. She is on a mission to change the face of the technology industry, creating more opportunities for women in tech.

Microsoft is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture. Gavriella is working to spread that culture throughout her organization and Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

That ecosystem has helped one woman who recently launched her very first business in technology.

Sarah Haggard is the Founder & CEO of Tribute, a digital platform where people can connect with mentors through personal experiences. Her dream to build Tribute began in 2018 and has since flourished into a startup with growing potential.

Haggard says, “Our mission is to redefine mentorship, providing a mobile-first platform for employees to draw from their own life experiences and stories to discover, and connect with, mentors.”

While the event is one day a year there are more opportunities to join the online community or volunteer for Women in Cloud.

