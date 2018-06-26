A University of Washington lecturer is sparking new debate with an essay claiming that the technology industry is about as close to gender parity as it will ever get because of fundamental differences between men and women, joining the controversial school of thought thrust into the public eye by former Google engineer James Damore.

Last week, Stuart Reges, a principal lecturer at the UW’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science in Seattle, published a lengthy essay defending his perspective titled “Why Women Don’t Code,” on Quillette. He asserts that women are underrepresented in computer science because of personal preferences and choices, rather than systemic forces that exclude them. Reges argues that diversity initiatives should be focused on equal access to opportunity, rather than equal outcomes.

“I believe that women are less likely than men to want to major in computer science and less likely to pursue a career as a software engineer and that this difference between men and women accounts for most of the gender gap we see in computer science degree programs and in Silicon Valley companies,” he writes.

The essay sparked outrage, even leading to calls for Reges to lose his job.

Reges appeared on KING 5's Take 5 to defend his essay.

"One of the studies that I talked about showed that people who have high math ability and also high verbal ability tend not to go into STEM disciplines, and that's disproportionately women," Reges said. "It's not necessarily that women are less capable. It could be that women have capabilities men don't have, and that leads them to have more career options than they would have otherwise."

Ruchika Tulshyan, author of "The Diversity Advantage: Fixing Gender Inequality In The Workplace," said such thoughts are harmful.

"If I was an 18-year-old student choosing to study computer science and my professor wrote this out, I'd be very disappointed, very alarmed," said Tulshyan.

