Amazon received an unexpected delivery Monday afternoon when community leaders dropped off four big boxes of signatures urging the company to stop selling image recognition technology to law enforcement agencies.

Activists representing faith groups, immigrants, and labor held a press conference at Amazon’s iconic Spheres in Seattle. The event is part of an ongoing effort to get Amazon to stop providing police with its Rekognition software. On Friday, nearly 20 groups of Amazon shareholders sent a letter asking the company to stop the practice.

Amazon’s Rekognition identifies patterns in large databases of images and video, allowing the technology to pick out faces, objects, and activities. Amazon lists the Washington County Sheriff Office in Oregon as one of its customers on the Rekognition website.

