What’s being called Los Angeles’ largest tech job fair is coming to Seattle.

The fair, which is hosted by California-based Comparably, will set up shop on Seattle’s waterfront on Thursday. It will help connect about 100 tech companies, such as Amazon, Microsoft, Disney, Adobe, and Nike, with 5,000 job seekers.

Companies will look to hire for positions in engineering, marketing, design, and product.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is also slated to make an appearance.

The fair runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center, 2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle. Tickets for job seekers are free and can reserved on comparably.com.

© 2018 KING