A Seattle startup has inked a deal to host domain registrar services for Gab.com, the site that was dropped by GoDaddy and other companies in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Gab made headlines after it was revealed that Robert Bowers, the 46-year-old charged with killing 11 people in Pittsburgh last week, used the service — described by The New York Times as “extremist-friendly” — to post anti-Semitic messages.

Others including PayPal and Stripe suspended or canceled Gab’s accounts. But Gab went back online Sunday after it found a new domain provider to replace GoDaddy, which cut ties with the site after the shooting.

