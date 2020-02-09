Seattle-based Big Fish Games lays off 250 people amid lawsuits

The layoffs hit all functional groups of the company, primarily affecting employees in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Big Fish Games on Tuesday laid off approximately 250 people as part of a substantial restructuring at the 18-year-old gaming Seattle company.

Big Fish employs more than 600 employees according to LinkedIn, so the cuts impact nearly half its workforce. The layoffs hit all functional groups of the company, primarily affecting employees in Seattle. Big Fish operates another office in Oakland, Calif.