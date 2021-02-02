Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, transitioning to executive chair

Amazon announced its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter of 2021.

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Tuesday that its founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, will be transitioning to a new role in the company.

Bezos will move to the role of executive chair in the third quarter of 2021, and Andy Jassy will become the tech company's new CEO, according to a statement from Amazon.

In an email to employees Tuesday, Bezos said he intends to focus his energies in his new role on new products and early initiatives.

"Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming," Bezos wrote in the email, which was posted publicly on the company's website. "When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."

Bezos continued to say that this transition "isn't about retiring," and that he is passionate about the impact these organizations can have.

He also congratulated Jassy on the promotion and said, "he will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Amazon also reported its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on Dec. 31, 2020.

The company's net sales increased 44% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $125.6 billion, compared to $87.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.