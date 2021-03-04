Stargazers see lights streaking through sky over western Washington, again

The lights look strikingly similar to the lights seen in the night sky over western Washington in March, which turned out to be debris from a SpaceX rocket.

SEATTLE — Streaks of light in the night sky over western Washington caught the eye of stargazers, again, Tuesday night.

People shared photos and videos on social media just after 9 p.m. Tuesday showing a long streak of lights moving through the sky. People reported seeing the lights from Puyallup, Covington, and even Portland, Ore.

Uhhh, anyone know what this is??? Just flew over our house in Puyallup 😳 @KING5Seattle @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/fMKL1Eb79U — Carly Hardy (@carlyKlester) May 5, 2021

The National Weather Service tweeted the lights appear to be associated with SpaceX's Starlink satellite launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit Tuesday afternoon, according to reporting from Space.com.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday there was no confirmation from SpaceX that these lights above western Washington are from one of their rockets.

In March, a strikingly similar scenario played out in the night sky, which turned out to be debris from a SpaceX rocket coming back down from orbit.