What to know before putting your bird feeder back up in Washington

In early 2021, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife asked residents to remove bird feeders to help stop the spread of sick songbirds.

Bird feeders are allowed again in Washington yards as of April 1, but state wildlife officials are asking for caution.

Earlier this year, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) asked people to remove birdbaths and feeders to help stop the spread of salmonellosis, a fatal bird disease impacting hummingbirds, finches and other songbirds. WDFW said, when birds flock together, they can transmit the disease through their saliva and droppings.

"The first signs that a bird may have salmonellosis is often a seemingly tame bird on or near a feeder. Birds infected with salmonella become very lethargic, fluff out their feathers, and are easy to approach," WDFW posted online.

People should always use precaution while cleaning and filling feeders, since salmonella can be transmitted to humans.

"Since WDFW first put out word of the outbreak in early January, reports of sick or dead birds have decreased substantially, but they are still coming in, so we are suggesting that people take their time in returning to their full scale of feeding," the agency said on March 26.

WDFW also warns anyone living near bear country to consider leaving feeders down as they can attract hungry bears coming out of hibernation.