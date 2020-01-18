SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after what appears to be an attempt to steal gasoline led to a fuel spill at the West Seattle Golf Course.

Seattle Public Utilities tweeted, saying a 250-300 gallon gasoline storage tank was vandalized Friday evening and fuel was stolen.

Some of the fuel leaked from the storage tank into a storm drain and reached the Longfellow Creek near the golf course, according to SPU.

Officials found about 70 gallons of gas in various containers nearby, but they still don't know exactly how much was taken.

SPU's Spill Response Team along with the Washington Department of Ecology responded and set up a containment boom.

Officials say they don't know how much gasoline ended up in the creek because they don't know how much the thief got away with.

The Department of Ecology said they did recover a number of dead fish from the area.

A containment boom is set up around a small fuel spill in at the West Seattle Golf Course, Jan. 18, 2020.

KING 5

