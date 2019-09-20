Now that the Trump administration has moved to make California’s tougher car emissions standards illegal, the state of Washington is moving toward another lawsuit against the White House.

Washington is one of 12 states that use the stricter California rules for new cars sold in the state, and has used them for decades. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration would revoke California's authority to set standards stricter than those issued by federal regulators.

“Just to be clear, this has been in the works for some time,” said Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat. “I think it’s fair to say my legal team has looked at it carefully, we’re confident we have very good arguments and worked with states like California. I think we’ll prevail.”

Ferguson was among the first to file suits against Trump, beginning with the so called Muslim ban in 2017.

But the attorney general isn’t going into detail yet on the new lawsuit.

“Just because we haven’t filed it yet, I’m not going into the legal arguments we may or not make, in part because we also do it with other states. So it’s a team effort on that, it’s not just my decision on what arguments go in or don’t go in," Ferguson said.

U.S. automakers contend that without year-over-year increases in fuel efficiency that align with global market realities their vehicles could be less competitive, potentially resulting in job losses. However, most of the industry favors increases in standards that are less than the Obama-era requirements, saying their consumers are gravitating to SUVs and trucks rather than buying more efficient cars.

It's not clear yet what the Trump administration will propose as its final fuel-efficiency rules, but in the past it has favored freezing Obama-era mileage standards at 2021 levels. Under the Obama administration requirements, the fleet of new vehicles would have to average 30 mpg in real-world driving by 2021, rising to 36 mpg in 2025. Currently, the standard is 26 mpg.