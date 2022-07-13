Washington Ecology, seafood processor agree to $92K penalty

The Department of Ecology says Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC's payment will settle an appeal of a larger penalty for 49 water quality violations.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A seafood processing company west of Aberdeen, Washington, will pay more than $92,000 in a settlement agreement over water quality violations, Washington state ecology officials said.

Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC’s payment will settle an appeal of a larger penalty for 49 water quality violations from April 2020 through November 2021, the Department of Ecology said Tuesday in a statement.

The company released wastewater containing fecal coliform, grease, oils, and other solids above the amounts allowed in its permit, officials said. The company also didn’t monitor several wastewater discharges as required by the permit.

The processing facility discharges wastewater into Half Moon Bay, within Grays Harbor.

The area is popular for recreation, and is home to numerous species of fish, crab, and shorebirds. Excess effluent from seafood processing can harm aquatic life and reduce water quality.