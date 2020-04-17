SALEM, Ore. — Wildlife officials say a wolf that wandered thousands of miles from Oregon and became the first wild wolf spotted in California in almost 90 years before returning to Oregon and starting a pack is believed to be dead.

The wandering wolf, named OR7, leaves behind a pack composed of its mate and three other wolves in the mountains of southern Oregon.

The pack that OR7 established is one of 22 that were documented in Oregon's annual wolf report, up from 16 in 2018.

The number of wolves in the state increased 15% over the last year to 158.

