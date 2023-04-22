The Toy Insider: More eco-friendly toys coming on the market

On Earth Day, The Toy Insider discusses the eco-friendly trend among toy brands. Several new toys are being made from recycled materials.

SEATTLE — Toys are not the typical thing that comes to mind when thinking about Earth Day, but toy industry experts say that is beginning to change and that more sustainably made toys are making their way to the market.

Jackie Cucco, senior editor at The Toy Insider, said more companies are launching sustainable products that feature recycled materials, recyclable packaging, and even toys that teach children about solar power and run on it.

Cucco joined KING 5 on Earth Day to discuss the trend.

"Toy companies that used to use a lot of plastic packaging are becoming more mindful," Cucco said.

Among some toys Cucco shared was GUND's Sustainably Soft Friends. Each one is made from 10 recycled water bottles including the thread and tag, but it's still soft. Each plush is made with ultra-soft recycled plush, fill, and sustainable packaging.

According to Cucco, other toys are not using any plastics and aim for all recycled materials. The Cry Babies Little Changers was created without any plastic materials and the Wiltopia jungle playset is made with an average of 80% sustainable materials.

